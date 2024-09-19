Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Huseydin Mohamed

Mohamed looks to bounce back after not being able to finish last year's Chicago Marathon

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Ethiopian Huseydin Mohamed will look to bounce back from his DNF (did not finish) result at last year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon at this season's race.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2024 Boston Marathon

Mohamed finished runner-up in this year's 2024 Boston Marathon with a 2:06:58 finish. His most recent race before Boston was an eighth-place finish in the Valencia Marathon, where he ran 2:05:40.

Mohamed, 24, is early in his marathoning career. He debuted in 2022 at 22 years old, taking fifth place in the 2022 Amsterdam Marathon with a 2:05:05 finish. His best race came during the 2023 Tokyo Marathon with a second-place finish from a personal-best 2:05:22 time.

Before he ran his debut 26.2-mile race in Amsterdam, he raced two half marathons. He took second in the Lisbon Half Marathon with a 59:39 finish. After, Mohamed earned his first half-marathon win at the Poznań Half Marathon, earning his personal best of 59:32.

