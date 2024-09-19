2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Huseydin Mohamed

Ethiopian Huseydin Mohamed will look to bounce back from his DNF (did not finish) result at last year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon at this season's race.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2024 Boston Marathon

Mohamed finished runner-up in this year's 2024 Boston Marathon with a 2:06:58 finish. His most recent race before Boston was an eighth-place finish in the Valencia Marathon, where he ran 2:05:40.

More Information:

Mohamed, 24, is early in his marathoning career. He debuted in 2022 at 22 years old, taking fifth place in the 2022 Amsterdam Marathon with a 2:05:05 finish. His best race came during the 2023 Tokyo Marathon with a second-place finish from a personal-best 2:05:22 time.

Before he ran his debut 26.2-mile race in Amsterdam, he raced two half marathons. He took second in the Lisbon Half Marathon with a 59:39 finish. After, Mohamed earned his first half-marathon win at the Poznań Half Marathon, earning his personal best of 59:32.