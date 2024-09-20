Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Degitu Azimeraw

Azimeraw will hit the streets in October for her Chicago Marathon debut

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ethiopian marathoner Degitu Azimeraw will make her Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut in October fresh off a win at the Barcelona Marathon.

Country: Ethiopia

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Standout Race: 2024 Barcelona Marathon

In her most recent race, Azimeraw won the 2024 Barcelona Marathon, running a new personal best time of 2:19:52.

More Information:

Azimeraw made two memorable debuts in the half- and full marathon to start her career. In 2018, she ran 1:06:47 in the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon to finish sixth place. She won her marathon debut in Amsterdam, running 2:19:26 for the second-fastest marathon debut in history.

At the London Marathon two years later, she finished second in her first Abbott World Marathon Major race. She ran 2:17:58 for a new personal best then.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us