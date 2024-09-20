2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Degitu Azimeraw

Ethiopian marathoner Degitu Azimeraw will make her Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut in October fresh off a win at the Barcelona Marathon.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2024 Barcelona Marathon

In her most recent race, Azimeraw won the 2024 Barcelona Marathon, running a new personal best time of 2:19:52.

More Information:

Azimeraw made two memorable debuts in the half- and full marathon to start her career. In 2018, she ran 1:06:47 in the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon to finish sixth place. She won her marathon debut in Amsterdam, running 2:19:26 for the second-fastest marathon debut in history.

At the London Marathon two years later, she finished second in her first Abbott World Marathon Major race. She ran 2:17:58 for a new personal best then.