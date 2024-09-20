Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: CJ Albertson

Albertson will make his Chicago Marathon debut this October

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

CJ Albertson, the American record holder in the 50-kilometer race, will make his Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut in October.

Country: USA

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Standout Race: 2024 Boston Marathon

Recently, Albertson ran his marathon personal best at the 2024 Boston Marathon. There, he ran 2:09:53 for a seventh-place finish in the race.

More Information:

Albertson tried to make the U.S. Olympic team for the marathon in February but came up short. He ran 2:10:07 for a fifth-place finish. But when he returned to Boston, he ran his personal best in the marathon.

He's won a slew of marathons, including the Modesto Marathon, Two Cities Marathon, Ruth Anderson Memorial Run, California International Marathon and the 57th Marathon of Baja California - Mexico. In his most recent race, he won the Kauai Half Marathon on Sept. 1, running 1:05:23.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us