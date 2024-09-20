2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: CJ Albertson

CJ Albertson, the American record holder in the 50-kilometer race, will make his Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut in October.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2024 Boston Marathon

Recently, Albertson ran his marathon personal best at the 2024 Boston Marathon. There, he ran 2:09:53 for a seventh-place finish in the race.

More Information:

Albertson tried to make the U.S. Olympic team for the marathon in February but came up short. He ran 2:10:07 for a fifth-place finish. But when he returned to Boston, he ran his personal best in the marathon.

He's won a slew of marathons, including the Modesto Marathon, Two Cities Marathon, Ruth Anderson Memorial Run, California International Marathon and the 57th Marathon of Baja California - Mexico. In his most recent race, he won the Kauai Half Marathon on Sept. 1, running 1:05:23.