Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Brian Shrader

Shrader's personal best marathon time comes from the 2023 Chicago Marathon

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The 12,000-meter American record holder, Brian Shrader, will return to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon this season after an 11th-place finish in 2023.

Country: USA

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Standout Race: 2023 Chicago Marathon

Shrader set his personal best marathon time at last year's Chicago Marathon, running 2:09:46 for an 11th-place finish.

More Information:

Shrader nearly retired from competitive running following a nagging Achilles injury and a sacral stress fracture. He attributes his fiancée and pro middle distance runner Helen Schlachtenhaufen for motivating him to continue.

He dropped out of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon last February. But he bounced back with a 10th-place finish in the London Marathon last April, running 2:10:50.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us