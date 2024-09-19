2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Brian Shrader

The 12,000-meter American record holder, Brian Shrader, will return to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon this season after an 11th-place finish in 2023.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2023 Chicago Marathon

Shrader set his personal best marathon time at last year's Chicago Marathon, running 2:09:46 for an 11th-place finish.

More Information:

Shrader nearly retired from competitive running following a nagging Achilles injury and a sacral stress fracture. He attributes his fiancée and pro middle distance runner Helen Schlachtenhaufen for motivating him to continue.

He dropped out of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon last February. But he bounced back with a 10th-place finish in the London Marathon last April, running 2:10:50.