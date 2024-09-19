2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Birhanu Legese

Two-time Tokyo Marathon champion Birhanu Legese will make his second appearance at the Chicago Marathon. During his debut at the Chicago Marathon in 2018, he ran 2:08:41 for a 10th-place finish.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2024 Rotterdam Marathon

Legese recently took third place in the 2024 Rotterdam Marathon last April. He ran a blistering 2:05:16 in his journey to the bronze. Legese is also the 2019 and 2020 champion of the Tokyo Marathon, having run 2:04:48 and 2:04:15 for his victories, respectively.

More Information:

Legese's best marathon time comes from his second-place finish in the 2019 Berlin Marathon. He ran 2:02:48, which stands as the sixth-fastest marathon time in human history.

He's run one marathon and one half-marathon in 2024 (Rotterdam Marathon and Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon). He raced the same formula in 2023, running the Amsterdam Marathon (4th, 2:04:44) and Barcelona Half Marathon (2nd, 58:59).