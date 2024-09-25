2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Betsy Saina

Besty Saina, the fastest American marathoner this year, is racing in the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2024 Tokyo Marathon

Saina set a new marathon personal best in the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, running 2:19:17 and taking gold. Her time represents the third-fastest time in American history and the fastest this year.

More Information:

Saina, 36, has won four of her last six races, including the River Bank 25-kilometer run, the Sydney Marathon (2:26:47), the USA 25-kilometer Championship (1:24:32) and the Seville Half Marathon (1:08:23).

She didn't initially take to the marathon distance in her career. She dropped out of her first two attempts in 2017. In her third attempt at the 2018 Paris Marathon, she won, running 2:22:56.