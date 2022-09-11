2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Spectator's Guide: What to Know if You're Cheering on a Runner

As race day draws closer for the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon, you can start your preparations — even if you’re not the one running Oct. 9.

Those planning to cheer on marathon participants as they embark on their 26.2-mile journey are certainly not alone in the cause. But where should you line up to watch your favorite runner on the course? Where can you meet up afterwards?

We've got you covered.

Where can you watch runners along the Bank of America Chicago Marathon course?

Chicago Marathon race advisors warn that just as in past years, spectators will not have access to the start and finish areas of the race. These areas will remain accessible only to participants with event-issued bib numbers, staff and ticketed guests.

To view your runner as close to the start of the race as possible, spectators can watch from Grand Avenue between Columbus Drive and State Street. Points along State Street between Grand Avenue and Jackson Boulevard will also provide visibility. These areas are located near Mile 1.

To view runners closest to the finish line, check out the Bank of America Cheer Zone at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Runners and spectators should plan to meet in Grant Park after the race. That's where you'll find the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area, which both open at 9:30 a.m.

Where are the best places to cheer Bank of America Chicago Marathon runners on?

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Cheer Zone – 8K

This cheer zone is located near the 8K mark in Lincoln Park. It celebrates the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, the city's race that celebrates the start of outdoor running season and St. Patrick's Day.

Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Cheer Zone – Mile 13.1

Spectators can gather for the halfway point of the marathon in the West Side. This zone is dedicated for the Bank of America Chicago 13.1. The race's second rendition will take place June 4, 2023.

Charity Block Party – Mile 15

The Charity Block Party gathers at Adams Street and Loomis Street near Whitney Young High School to celebrate the impact marathon participants make through fundraisers.

Bank of America Cheer Zone – Mile 26

Head to Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road to catch the roar of excitement as runners cross the finish line.

Where can I find the Bank of America Chicago Marathon course map?

Known for its flat and fast course, the inaugural race will start and end in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between their journey.

Along the 26.2-mile trek, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

Refer to the course map to plan your rally-route.

What time does the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Start and End?

7:20 a.m.: Men's Marathon Wheelchair Start

7:21 a.m.: Women's Marathon Wheelchair Start

7:23 a.m.: Marathon Handcycle Start

7:30 a.m.: Wave 1 Start

8 a.m.: Wave 2 Start

8:35 a.m.: Wave 3 Start

9:30 a.m.: Spectator access to Grant Park begins

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Runner Reunite

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 27th Mile Post-Race Party

Where can you meet up after the race?

Marathon organizers recommend spectators find their runners at the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park.

The area is open to spectators beginning at 9:30 a.m. and can be accessed through the security and bag screening at Entrance Gate #1 at Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or Entrance Gate #4 at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Because spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, organizers suggest friends, family and fans support their runners elsewhere on the course and meet them after in designated areas.

To view runners closest to the finish line, arrive early and find a spot at the Bank of America Cheer Zone, which is located at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Which streets will be closed during the Chicago Marathon?

With thousands of runners hitting Chicago's streets for the marathon, street closures and reroutes will be in effect.

For a full list of Chicago street closures and reroutes, click here.

Can I watch the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live?

Whether you're watching the marathon from the course, home or on the go, you won't have to miss a single step.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.