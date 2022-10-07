bank of america chicago marathon

2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Stephen Kissa

Kissa will hit the city's streets Sunday

Chicago Marathon
AP

The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon marks Stephen Kissa's first time running in the Abbott World Marathon Majors and his second go at the marathon distance.

Country of Origin: Uganda

Standout Race: 2022 Hamburg Marathon

Kissa broke ground at the 2022 Hamburg Marathon, his debut at the 26.2-mile distance, with scorching speed. He rounded out the event as runner up in 2:04:48 — a national record for Uganda.

More Information:  

The athlete started his running career on the track with 1,500-meter, steeplechase, 5000-meter and 10,000-meter events, collecting accolades in each field.

Kissa has represented Uganda on the global stage several times, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships and the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathonChicago MarathonBank of America ChicagoBank of America
