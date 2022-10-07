2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Benson Kipruto

Benson Kipruto will enter the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon with four top 10 finishes in Abbott World Marathon Majors under his belt.

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race: 2021 Boston Marathon

Kipruto’s biggest career victory to date happened at the 2021 Boston Marathon, where he used his signature surge tactics to outpace his competitors, rising to first place in 2:09:51.

"It was very special because it was my first World Marathon Majors win, and I think when you win a World Marathon Major, you are among the best athletes in the world," Kipruto said following the event.

More Information:

With three decisive career victories — including the 2021 Boston Marathon champion, 2021 Prague Marathon champion and 2018 Toronto Marathon champion — Kipruto has gained a growing reputation as a capable and competitive runner.

Kipruto entered the 2022 Boston Marathon eyeing another win. While a repeat victory eluded him, he fought to a third place finish in 2:07:27.

In other Abbott World Marathon Majors, Kipruto placed seventh in 2020 in London and 10th in Boston in 2019.