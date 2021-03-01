Patrick Kane Joins List of Blackhawks With 400 Goals

Sunday was a huge day for Patrick Kane, as the Chicago Blackhawks superstar scored his 400th career goal in a blowout win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane, the first overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft, is approaching his 1,000th game with the Blackhawks, and he is continuing to etch his name into the record books with each passing contest.

According to Hockey Reference, Kane is just the fourth player in Blackhawks history to score 400 or more goals with the organization. The name at the top of the list, unsurprisingly, is Bobby Hull, who scored 604 goals during his career with the Blackhawks.

Stan Mikita, another player whose name pops up all over the team record books, scored 541 in his career, and Kane is now just six goals behind the third player to achieve the feat, as Steve Larmer scored 406 times while playing for Chicago.

Kane is also just the 10th American-born player in NHL history to score 400 or more goals in his career, according to QuantHockey.com. He still has quite a long ways to reach the top of that list, as Brett Hull scored 741 goals in his NHL career to lead the pack.

Kane could conceivably jump over John LeClair, who had 406 goals, and Tony Amonte, who had 416, on the all-time list this season. He would need 503 goals to surpass Joe Mullen and enter the top five on the list.

Kane and the Blackhawks will next be in action on Thursday night when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the United Center.