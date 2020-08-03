NHL Says Zero Positive Coronavirus Tests Reported Among Teams in Hub Cities

After a week inside of the “hub cities” that will host the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NHL has reported that out of more than 7,000 coronavirus tests, there have been zero positive results received.

According to the league, testing is administered on a daily basis to all members of each team’s traveling parties, including players, coaches and training staffs, among others. Daily tests have been ongoing since July 27, with all teams entering the hub city bubbles on July 26.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/bjPuANz8Sq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 3, 2020

In all, 24 teams are participating in the league’s return-to-play protocols, with 12 teams from the Western Conference playing in Edmonton and 12 teams from the Eastern Conference playing in Toronto.

Each team was permitted to bring a total of 52 individuals into the hub cities, and all are subject to daily coronavirus testing while in the bubble. There are significant penalties for individuals who violate rules and leave the sites, according to the league.