Joel Quenneville to Meet With Gary Bettman About Blackhawks Scandal

Qunneville to meet with Bettman about Blackhawks scandal

The findings of an independent investigation into sexual assault allegations against a former Chicago Blackhawks coach were released on Tuesday.

The report was gut-wrenching and heartbreaking.

One of the key details from the investigation was a meeting between senior management within the Blackhawks organization regarding the report of sexual assault by Bradley Aldrich.

That group did not act for three weeks, after the team won and celebrated the Stanley Cup with Aldrich around the victim.

That meeting including people like John McDonough, Jay Blunk, Stan Bowman, Al MacIssac, Kevin Cheveldayoff and former coach Joel Quenneville.

The Blackhawks parted ways with Bowman and MacIssac, effectively removing the only to members of that meeting still with the organization. Only Cheveldayoff and Quenneville remain in the NHL. Cheveldayoff is the Winnipeg Jets general manager and Quenneville is the head coach of the Panthers.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Bowman, MacIssac and Blunk would have to meet with the league office and be cleared before accepting a job. And meetings with Cheveldayoff and Qunneville were coming.

It's reported that Quenneville will meet with Bettman in New York on Friday.

Joel Quenneville said he will be meeting with Gary Bettman tomorrow — he thinks it’s up in New York. Said he spoke with the #FlaPanthers about his situation. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) October 27, 2021

Quenneville said he spoke with the Panthers about the situation. Previously, Quenneville said he didn't know of the allegations until the lawsuit and reports in the media. The investigation putting Quenneville in the meeting contradicts that.

