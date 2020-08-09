Golden Knights LW Max Pacioretty ‘in the Bubble' and Expected to Play vs. Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights will likely have one of their best players back in the mix for the start of their series with the Chicago Blackhawks, as winger Max Pacioretty is “in the bubble” and ready to roll, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.

Pacioretty, the Golden Knights’ leading scorer during the regular season, had missed the team’s round robin games as he dealt with a minor injury, but according to the team’s head coach he has finished quarantine and is rejoining the team for Game 1 of their series with the Blackhawks.

The news was reported by numerous outlets, including David Schoen of the Las Vegas Register-Journal:

Golden Knights LW Max Pacioretty is "in the bubble" according to Pete DeBoer and he is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against Chicago. #VegasBorn — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) August 9, 2020

The winger’s absence didn’t exactly sink the Golden Knights, as they went a perfect 3-0 in their round robin games against Dallas, St. Louis and Colorado. That third win over the Avalanche in overtime on Saturday secured the top seed in the Western Conference for Vegas and paved the way for their showdown with Chicago.

Pacioretty scored a team-high 32 goals in 71 regular season games, and also registered 34 assists while averaging nearly 18 minutes of ice time per game.