Corey Crawford

Corey Crawford Selected as Blackhawks’ Nominee for Masterton Trophy

The award is given annually to the player who best exemplifies "perseverance" in the NHL

41111 Corey Crawford

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford has been named as the team’s finalist for the 2020 Bill Masterton Trophy.

The award is given annually to the “player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport. All 31 teams have now announced their nominees for the prize, and Crawford was chosen by the local chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

After dealing with concussions in each of the last two seasons, Crawford appeared in 40 games for the Blackhawks this season, with a 2.77 goals against average and a .917 save percentage in those contests. He posted a 16-20-3 record on the year.

Sports

USA Swimming 15 mins ago

Women Sue USA Swimming Over Sexual Abuse by Coaches

NASCAR 2 hours ago

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races and Properties

According to the Blackhawks, only two Blackhawks players have won the award, with Pit Martin winning in 1970 and Bryan Berard taking home the trophy in 2004.

This article tagged under:

Corey CrawfordChicago BlackhawksBill Masterton Trophy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us