Brent Seabrook Among 35 Blackhawks Named to Summer Camp Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks will begin their summer training camp on Monday as they prepare for a play-in series with the Edmonton Oilers, and the club announced their 35-man roster as those preparations begin.

The Blackhawks went with the maximum-allowed number of skaters, with 30 forwards and defensemen taking the ice at Fifth Third Arena, and the club also listed five goaltenders on their roster.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook, who has undergone multiple surgeries since being shut down for the regular season in mid-December, was back on the ice with the team during Phase Two of the NHL’s season restart, and is listed on the Blackhawks’ camp roster, making him eligible to play in the series vs. the Oilers.

Defenseman Calvin de Haan, who was placed on long-term injured reserve with a right shoulder injury in December, is also on the roster for the Blackhawks.

Goaltender Corey Crawford, who was one of the few players who did not participate in Phase Two of the restart process, is on the roster and will likely be the starting netminder for Chicago when they head to Edmonton for the start of the play-in round.

Here is the Blackhawks’ full camp roster:

Forwards –

Drake Caggiula, Ryan Carpenter, Kirby Dach, Alex DeBrincat, Mackenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel, Matthew Highmore, Reese Johnson, David Kampf, Patrick Kane, Dominik Kubalik, Philipp Kurashev, Alex Nylander, John Quenneville, Brandon Saad, Dylan Sikura, Dylan Strome, Jonathan Toews

Defensemen –

Nicolas Beaudin, Adam Boqvist, Lucas Carlsson, Calvin de Haan, Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek, Chad Krys, Olli Maatta, Connor Murphy, Alec Regula, Brent Seabrook, Nick Seeler

Goaltenders –

Corey Crawford, Collin Delia, Kevin Lankinen, Malcolm Subban, Matt Tomkins

The Blackhawks will kick off training camp on Monday morning, and will hold practices through July 26. On that date, the team will travel to Edmonton, and will play at least one exhibition game before taking on the Oilers in Game 1 of the qualifying round on Aug. 1.