Brandon Saad Leaves Blackhawks Game With Ankle Injury

The forward was injured in the second period of the game and did not return

By James Neveau

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets after suffering an ankle injury in the contest.

Saad was driving for the puck along the boards in the second period of the game when he got tangled up with Winnipeg defenseman Luca Sbisa. Saad crashed hard into the boards, and appeared to twist his leg:

Saad had to be helped off the ice, and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest by the team.

The Blackhawks are already dealing with injury issues among their forwards, as Drake Caggiula and Andrew Shaw are both on long-term injured reserve.

Saad has 11 goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks in 35 goals so far this season.

