Brandon Saad Leaves Blackhawks Game With Ankle Injury

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets after suffering an ankle injury in the contest.

Saad was driving for the puck along the boards in the second period of the game when he got tangled up with Winnipeg defenseman Luca Sbisa. Saad crashed hard into the boards, and appeared to twist his leg:

Here’s the injury to Brandon Saad. Right leg gets twisted on the way down. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/vjtX9sPUHS — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 20, 2019

Saad had to be helped off the ice, and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest by the team.

The Blackhawks are already dealing with injury issues among their forwards, as Drake Caggiula and Andrew Shaw are both on long-term injured reserve.

Saad has 11 goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks in 35 goals so far this season.