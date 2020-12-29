Blackhawks to Appear on National TV an NHL-High 7 Times in 2021 Season

The Chicago Blackhawks are heading into the 2021 season with a lot of questions about their roster, but they’ll get plenty of the national spotlight, as the team will play a league-high seven times on national television.

The Blackhawks will drop the puck on the 2021 season when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on NBCSN Jan. 13. The Lightning will raise their Stanley Cup championship banner before the game, and puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

The Blackhawks will next take to the national stage in a game Jan. 24 against the Detroit Red Wings, with the contest airing on NBC 5 Chicago.

In fact, three games between the Red Wings and Blackhawks will be nationally televised, with another three games between the Predators and Blackhawks also getting the NBCSN treatment.

Here is the full national TV schedule for the Blackhawks:

Jan. 13: at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. NBCSN

Jan. 24: vs. Detroit TBA NBC

Jan. 27: at Nashville TBA NBCSN

Feb. 17: at Detroit TBA NBCSN

Feb. 28: vs. Detroit TBA NBCSN

Mar. 28: vs. Nashville TBA NBCSN

Apr. 21: vs. Nashville TBA NBCSN

All locally-televised Blackhawks games will be available on NBC Sports Chicago, and can be streamed on the MyTeams by NBC Sports app.