Blackhawks Reportedly Trade Robin Lehner to Vegas Golden Knights

The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly made a blockbuster move on trade deadline day, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The move was reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger just before the trade deadline at 2 p.m. Central time:

Lehner to Vegas. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

Several other reporters, including Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, also confirmed the trade. There has been no report on the return for the Blackhawks.

Lehner, who is set to become a free agent at season’s end, signed a 1-year, $5 million contract with the Blackhawks prior to the 2019-20 season. He has a 16-10-5 record and a 3.01 goals against average in 33 games so far this season.

Earlier Monday the Blackhawks reportedly sent defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Calgary Flames in exchange for conditional draft selections.

Neither trade has been confirmed by the Blackhawks at this time.