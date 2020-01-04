Kevin Lankinen

Blackhawks Recall Goaltender Kevin Lankinen From Rockford

The Blackhawks will have to make a roster move prior to their game Sunday vs. Detroit

By James Neveau

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 20: Kevin Lankinen #34 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates while playing the Detroit Red Wings during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to begin a four-game homestand on Sunday night, and ahead of the game they have recalled goaltender Kevin Lankinen from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

In 15 games so far this season with the IceHogs, Lankinen has a 3.17 goals against average and a .905 save percentage. He has posted a record of 7-7-1 in those 15 starts for Rockford.

 The Blackhawks announced prior to Saturday's practice that goaltender Robin Lehner will be sidelined with a right knee injury.

The Blackhawks have cap space to use with Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan on long-term injured reserve, but they are carrying 23 players on their NHL roster, meaning that they will have to reassign a player to clear a roster spot for Lankinen.

