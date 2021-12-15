Blackhawks, Kyle Beach Reach Settlement Agreement in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The Chicago Blackhawks and former prospect Kyle Beach have reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit Beach filed after he alleged he was sexually assaulted by a former coach in 2010.

The suit also alleged that the team failed to properly investigate the assault allegations when they were raised during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blackhawks announced the settlement with Beach via a joint statement with Susan Loggans, the attorney representing Beach in the case.

“The parties are pleased to announce that today’s mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach,” the statement read. “The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach.

“As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working everyday to earn and maintain that trust,” the statement continued.

Beach filed the lawsuit against the Blackhawks after he alleged that he was sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Beach alleged that he informed team personnel about the incident, but that a decision was made not to further investigate the assault during the postseason run.

Aldrich was allowed to continue in his role as video coach through the team’s Stanley Cup victory, and even after he was forced to resign his position, he still had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, received his championship ring from the team and was at the United Center for the team’s banner-raising ceremony.

A report was released earlier this year by a law firm hired by the Blackhawks, detailing the missteps that the organization made in the handling of Beach’s allegations.

General Manager and President Stan Bowman resigned his post, as did assistant GM Al MacIssac in the wake of the report’s release. Former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville also resigned his post as coach of the Florida Panthers, and the Blackhawks were fined by the NHL in the aftermath of the report.

Aldrich's name was also "X-ed" out on the Stanley Cup by the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this year, at the request of the Blackhawks.

A second lawsuit, filed by a former high school player that was sexually assaulted by Aldrich in Michigan, remains pending. According to TSN's Rick Westhead, meditation talks are scheduled for Dec. 20 in connection to that suit.