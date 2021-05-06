Kirby Dach

Blackhawks' Kirby Dach Shut Down for Rest of 2020-21 Season

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Kirby Dach shut down for rest of 2020-21 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks are shutting down center Kirby Dach for the rest of the 2020-21 season, the team announced Thursday morning. He was held out of Tuesday's lineup because of right wrist scar tissue aggravation.

Here is the official statement from team physician Dr. Michael Terry:

"After aggravation of his right wrist injury, Kirby Dach continues to have some post-operative discomfort. We elected with Kirby to rest him for the final three games of the season."

Dach suffered a right wrist fracture at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and underwent surgery on Dec. 28. He was originally placed on a four-to-five-month timetable, but returned three months later and made his season debut on March 27.

The 20-year-old center appeared in 18 games with the Blackhawks this season and racked up two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He also averaged 18:34 of ice time, which ranked third among team forwards.

