Blackhawks' Kirby Dach Shut Down for Rest of 2020-21 Season

Kirby Dach shut down for rest of 2020-21 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Blackhawks are shutting down center Kirby Dach for the rest of the 2020-21 season, the team announced Thursday morning. He was held out of Tuesday's lineup because of right wrist scar tissue aggravation.
Sports
Here is the official statement from team physician Dr. Michael Terry:
"After aggravation of his right wrist injury, Kirby Dach continues to have some post-operative discomfort. We elected with Kirby to rest him for the final three games of the season."
Dach suffered a right wrist fracture at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and underwent surgery on Dec. 28. He was originally placed on a four-to-five-month timetable, but returned three months later and made his season debut on March 27.
The 20-year-old center appeared in 18 games with the Blackhawks this season and racked up two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He also averaged 18:34 of ice time, which ranked third among team forwards.
Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.