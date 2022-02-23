Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Undergoes Back Surgery, Out 10-12 Weeks

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira undergoes back surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira underwent successful surgery on his lower back on Tuesday, the team announced before practice on Wednesday. He's expected to miss roughly 10-12 weeks, which likely ends his season.

Khaira has been out of the lineup since Jan. 17 with what the Blackhawks originally called "lower back soreness." He was moved from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve on Feb. 18.

Last week, interim head coach Derek King said Khaira was seeking different medical opinions regarding his injury.

"I know he’s getting some more tests," King said. "It’s one of those things where you can go either way with it. He’s not sure and we’re not sure what’s going on there, exactly. So, they’re just being precautious and going through the process and making sure we’re making the right decisions here."

Khaira, 27, is in the first year of a two-year contract that carries a $975,000 cap hit. He has three goals and 88 hits in 27 games for the Blackhawks this season.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.