Corey Crawford

Blackhawks Goaltender Corey Crawford Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

By James Neveau

41111 Corey Crawford

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford returned to the practice ice on Saturday, revealing for the first time that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this summer.

Crawford, who had not participated in any drills or workouts with the team during summer training camp, participated in a scrimmage on Saturday, the final practice for the Blackhawks before the team heads to Edmonton for their play-in series against the Oilers.

The netminder revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during a conference call with reporters on Saturday afternoon, saying that his symptoms were mild flu-like symptoms.

Sports

Yu Darvish 2 hours ago

Preview: Yu Darvish Set to Take Mound as Cubs Look for Second Straight Win

2 hours ago

2020 WNBA Season Preview: Why the Sky Are Poised for Special Season

“The first few days I started feeling symptoms, that was the hardest,” Crawford told reporters, including Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Crawford said he self-quarantined at his home after his diagnosis, staying away from his wife and newborn child.

It appears that Crawford will travel with the Blackhawks to Edmonton for their series against the Oilers, but what isn’t known is whether he’ll be healthy enough to suit up and play when the best-of-five series begins next weekend.

This article tagged under:

Corey CrawfordChicago Blackhawks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us