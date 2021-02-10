Blackhawks Forward Lucas Wallmark Activated From NHL's COVID Protocol

Chicago Blackhawks forward Lucas Wallmark has been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Wednesday.

Wallmark, who was placed on the list exactly two weeks ago, hasn’t appeared in a game since Jan. 22 when he registered an assist against the Detroit Red Wings. He was a healthy scratch in two consecutive games after that, then was placed on the COVID list prior to the Jan. 27 game against the Nashville Predators.

In five games so far this season, Wallmark has three assists and three shots on goal for the Blackhawks, with two of those helpers coming on the power play.

With Wallmark’s activation from the COVID list, only forward Ryan Carpenter remains in league COVID protocols. Forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin were both activated from the list earlier this season, and defenseman Adam Boqvist was activated from protocols earlier this week after he tested positive for coronavirus, according to head coach Jeremy Colliton.

Players can be placed in the league’s COVID protocol if they are experiencing COVID symptoms, if they’ve tested positive for the virus, or if they’ve been exposed to someone who later tested positive for the virus, according to NHL rules.