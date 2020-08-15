Blackhawks Fall to Golden Knights in Game 3 of Series

The Chicago Blackhawks continued their struggles against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, as they fell 2-1 in Game 3 of the series.

The Blackhawks got off to a strong start possession-wise, but the Golden Knights were still able to score a short-handed goal to give themselves an early lead. William Karlsson received a tremendous feed from Mark Stone heading up the ice, and he backhanded a shot past Crawford to put Vegas ahead by a goal just four minutes into the contest.

Things continued to be tough for the Blackhawks, as they struggled to generate scoring chances even with multiple power plays. Patrick Kane also continued to struggle to find the net, hitting yet another post in the first period of the game to leave the score at 1-0.

In the second period the Golden Knights finally seized back the upper hand in terms of momentum, scoring a goal on a rebound to make it 2-0. Patrick Brown collected a rebound off a shot from Alex Tuch and pounded home the shot, leaving Crawford exasperated and the Blackhawks down by a pair of goals.

After more strong defensive play from Vegas, the Blackhawks were finally able to break through early in the third period thanks to a soft goal given up by Fleury. Olli Maatta was the one doing the honors, firing a shot off of Fleury’s arm and into the cage to give the Blackhawks some life, with a 2-1 contest.

Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, that’s all they could get as Vegas won the game and took a commanding three games to none lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Blackhawks will try to fend off elimination Sunday in Game 4, with puck drop set for 5:30 p.m.