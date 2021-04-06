Vinnie Hinostroza

Blackhawks Activate Vinnie Hinostroza, Assign Lucas Wallmark to Taxi Squad

The Blackhawks acquired Hinostroza in a trade with the Panthers earlier this month

Chicago Blackhawks forward Vinnie Hinostroza is expected to play Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars after being activated from the non-roster list.

Hinostroza, acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers earlier this month, will likely suit up for the Blackhawks for the first time since 2018, when he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes as part of the deal that sent Marian Hossa’s contract to the Coyotes.

In nine games this season, Hinostroza failed to register a point with the Panthers, with a minus-2 rating.

To make room for Hinostroza on the team’s roster, forward Lucas Wallmark was reassigned to the taxi squad. Forward Matthew Highmore is expected to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday’s game, allowing Hinostroza to take the ice.

The Blackhawks will take on the Dallas Stars Tuesday night, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. The game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

