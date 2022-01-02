Blackhawks Activate Marc-Andre Fleury From COVID List, Recall Josiah Slavin From Taxi Squad

The Chicago Blackhawks made a series of roster moves on Sunday morning, including activating goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Blackhawks also recalled forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad.

The team assigned forward MacKenzie Entwistle to the taxi squad, and sent goaltender Collin Delia back to the Rockford IceHogs.

Fleury ultimately missed one game for the Blackhawks while he was in the league’s COVID protocols. The netminder has posted a 9-10-1 record for the Blackhawks this season, with a 2.86 goals against average and a .913 save percentage, which is the second-best percentage among NHL goaltenders this season.

Slavin has appeared in nine games for the Blackhawks this season, picking up one assist in those contests. He has four goals and four assists in 16 games with the IceHogs.

Entwistle played for the Blackhawks on Saturday against Nashville, with one takeaway in 11:15 of ice time. In 16 games so far this season, Entwistle has three goals and a pair of assists, and he is averaging just under 11 minutes of ice time per game.

Delia made his first appearance of the season for the Blackhawks on Saturday against the Predators, and it was a short-lived one, as he gave up three goals and made four saves in a busy first period before being pulled in favor of Arvid Söderblom.

Söderblom will get the start in Sunday’s game against the Flames, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.