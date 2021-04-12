Blackhawks Acquire Adam Gaudette From Vancouver for Matthew Highmore

Blackhawks acquire Adam Gaudette from Vancouver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have acquired forward Adam Gaudette from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Matthew Highmore, according to multiple reports.

Gaudette, 24, has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 33 games this season while averaging 10:54 of ice time. He's a bottom-six player who has some offensive upside.

Gaudette's best season came during the 2019-20 campaign when he registered a career-high in goals (12), assists (21) and points (33) in 59 games. He carries a cap hit of $950,000 and is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Highmore, 25, had two assists in 24 games with the Blackhawks this season and had been pushed out of the regular rotation due to internal competition. This trade gives him a fresh start elsewhere and an opportunity to seize a full-time role with the Canucks.

