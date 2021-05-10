Vikings WR Adam Thielen Stirs Up Controversy With Lambeau Field Comments

Green Bay Packers fans may have a new name to add to their enemy lists, as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen called Lambeau Field “not nice” in a recent interview.

Thielen, appearing on Golf.com’s Subpar podcast, said that the stadium is no-frills, calling it “not nice” and saying there is nothing better than leaving the stadium with a victory.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“There’s nothing better than leaving Lambeau with a victory. There’s literally nothing better,” he said. “The whole stadium’s not nice. There’s nothing fancy about it. It’s bleacher seats.”

Thielen did try his hand at damage control in an interview Monday on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that he wanted to add “a little context” to his remarks.

“To start the conversation, I said it is one of my favorite places to play,” he said. “I will say that I love playing at Lambeau, the tradition and the history, and I will say my favorite thing about Lambeau is coming out of that little tunnel onto the field.

“I said what I said, and I’m getting killed for it,” he added. “I was just saying what it looked like.”

After saying DISGUSTING, DESPICAPABLE, & DISPARAGING things about Lambeau Field @athielen19 cleared the air:



"I'm not here to defend myself but I do want to put a little context on this. I said it is 1 of my favorite places to play" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NmbISAPjmq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2021

Thielen has more catches against the Packers than against any other team, with 66 receptions for 904 yards and six touchdowns in 14 career games against the Pack.

We’ll let Green Bay fans decide whether Thielen’s clarification is enough to let him off the hook.

h/t to Pro Football Talk for highlighting the interview