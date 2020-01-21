Trio of Notre Dame Standouts Eligible for 2020 NFL Draft

As the NFL season winds down, the league has officially announced its list of the 99 players that were granted special eligibility to forego their remaining college careers and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The lengthy list, which includes standouts like Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, features players who had remaining college eligibility left, as well as players who completed their college degrees and wanted to enter the NFL Draft after graduation.

All players on the list have renounced their remaining eligibility and will not be able to return to college.

A total of three players from Notre Dame were granted eligibility, including tight end Cole Kmet, who appeared in 10 games for the Fighting Irish, snaring 43 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

Safety Alohi Gilman and running back Tony Jones Jr. fulfilled their degree requirements and became eligible for selection in the draft, according to the NFL’s press release.

The University of Illinois had one player declare early, as defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. will be eligible for the draft. The pass rusher, who transferred to Illinois from USC, registered nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss during his lone season in Champaign. He racked up a combined 37 tackles in 10 games for the Illini.

A total of four players from Wisconsin declared for the draft, including running back Jonathan Taylor, who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. In 14 games for the Badgers, Taylor rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns, giving him a total of 50 rushing touchdowns in his three-year college career.

Running back Tabyus Taylor, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and center Tyler Biadasz also declared for the draft.

The NFL Draft will kick off on Apr. 23 in Las Vegas, and will run through Apr. 25. The Chicago Bears do not currently have a first round pick in the draft, but they own two picks in the second round of the selection process.