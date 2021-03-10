Russell Wilson Trade: Bears Twitter Goes Crazy With Rumors Deal Done Soon

Why Bears Twitter thinks Russ trade goes down on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears Twitter got itself in a trade tizzy again Wednesday night. But instead a full on trade rumor from someone in the media, this time the buzz was started with a simple, “Welp.”

That’s it. That’s all it took for Bears fans to start speculating that not only is a Russell Wilson trade imminent, it’s happening on Thursday.

Since we have no context for this ominous tweet, I'm going to go out on a limb and say Russ 2 Chicago. https://t.co/hT1qyqY2Tq — Ryan Smith (@RyFitHere) March 10, 2021

No matter how silly it may seem, it’s certainly fun and often impressive with how far Twitter detectives took things.

Betting outlets are removing Russell Wilson futures bets/odds left and right.



Those are only removed when moves are imminent.



Something is happening. — Ryan Heckman (@RyanHeckmanFS) March 11, 2021

Me watching sports books take Russell Wilson bets off their sites while also increasing the Bears super bowl odss pic.twitter.com/d6Q7IJCXgA — Patryk AKA José Blanco (@PatrykC94) March 11, 2021

Welp....

Contains W and L, both in ‘Wilson’.

Russell Wilson to the #Bears confirmed first by @JosinaAnderson — Johnny O'Graddy (@JohnnyOGraddy) March 11, 2021

For what it's worth, we checked it out, and sure enough we couldn't find any Russell Wilson futures ourselves.

This all led to some very creative reactions as well.

Ryan Pace putting the finishing details on the Russell Wilson trade rn pic.twitter.com/2BLcIe2nOy — luke (@JERRYRElNSDORF) March 11, 2021

My guy just told me his sources are hearing someone else's guy saw @DangeRussWilson leaving a #Chicago studio w/ @ciara, wearing a Ditka stache & #Bears vest, carrying 4 @PequodsPizza boxes & a stack of freshly minted DVDs. Enhanced surveillance cam image grab of DVD below: pic.twitter.com/y9YtGf1Dwj — Boland (@BolandSays) March 11, 2021

Tomorrow is the one year anniversary we found out Tom Hanks got COVID.



Russell Wilson feels like a Cast Away in Seattle right now.



Hanks' best friend in said movie is "Wilson."



Trade happens tomorrow. Watch.... pic.twitter.com/FCMK5VDOYl — Ross Read (@RossRead) March 11, 2021

RT if you’ll be there for Russell Wilson parade in Chicago on Saturday after he gets traded to #DaBears on Friday #BearDown — Windy City Russ (@ChicagoBuilt) March 11, 2021

Does the memory of unfilled trade hype Carson Wentz still linger? Yup. Does that change anything? Nope.

We’re on board. Let’s gooooooooooooooooooo!

Bulls winBears trade for Russ



🤝

things happening tomorrow — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 11, 2021

