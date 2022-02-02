Jim Harbaugh

Report: Jim Harbaugh Staying to Coach at Michigan After Interview With Vikings

By Alex Shapiro

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly staying at Michigan.

Harbaugh was one of the buzziest head coaching candidates in the NFL this hiring cycle. He was linked to the Bears, Raiders and now most recently the Vikings. Things got most serious with the Vikes, as it was widely reported that Harbaugh traveled to Minnesota to interview for the job in person.

But now it appears the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011-2014 and led them to one Super Bowl appearance. They had three winning seasons, but decided to leave San Francisco after an 8-8 season for Michigan. He’s coached a total of 11 seasons at the FBS college level: four with Stanford and seven with Michigan. Over that time he led the teams to a 90-45 regular season record. However, his teams only went 2-6 in bowl games, and his Wolverines only beat rival Ohio State once in six tries.

