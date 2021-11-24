Report: George McCaskey Tells Bears Players Matt Nagy Won't Be Fired After Thanksgiving Game

Report: George McCaskey tells team Nagy won't be fired originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The drama surrounding the Bears and Matt Nagy’s future has gotten murkier. According to a report from Dan Pompei, team chairman George McCaskey addressed the players and coaches on Wednesday to refute a report saying Nagy would be fired following the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

On Tuesday, Mark Konkol caused shockwaves throughout Chicago with a report that said Nagy had been informed this would be his final game coaching the team. Later that day, Nagy dismissed the report as “inaccurate.” There was no official statement from the front office.

This new report also begs the question, why didn’t Bears brass address the team earlier, instead of having the rumors stew overnight?

Throughout Tuesday, players came to Nagy’s defense, saying they still respected him and he had not lost the locker room.

