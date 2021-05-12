Report: Former Bear Charles Leno Jr. Signs With Washington

Report: Charles Leno Jr. signs with new team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Charles Leno Jr. already has found a new home. According to multiple reports, the former Bears left tackle is headed to the Washington Football Team. Leno signed a one-year, $5 million deal per the reports.

It was a quick transition for Leno, who was just released by the Bears last week. The team designated Leno as a post-June 1 cut however, so the team will save $9 million in cap space this year.

The Bears drafted Leno in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. Over his seven-season tenure, he played in 102 games, starting 94 of them. Included in that was a streak of starting every game over the last five years.

With Leno out of the picture, the Bears seem set to turn to rookie Teven Jenkins at left tackle moving forward.

