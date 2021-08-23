Raiders Looked at Potential Khalil Mack Trade With Bears, Report Says

The Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders rocked the football world in 2018 when the teams agreed on a blockbuster trade involving linebacker Khalil Mack, but apparently the Raiders were looking for a reunion earlier this year with their former All-Pro star.

According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, the Raiders contacted the Bears before the start of free agency to inquire about a trade for Mack.

Tafur reports that the Raiders made the call before agreeing to a two-year pact with Yannick Ngakoue, but the Bears said they were not interested in moving the linebacker.

Mack was traded to the Bears just nine days before the start of the 2018 season after holding out throughout training camp and the preseason. The Raiders traded Mack, a second-round pick and a conditional pick to the Bears in exchange for two first-round picks, a sixth-round pick in 2019 and a third-round pick in 2020.

The linebacker signed a six-year, $141 million contract with the Bears following the trade.

Mack has played in 46 games for the Bears over three seasons, with 144 combined tackles, 30 sacks and a pair of interceptions. He has also forced 14 fumbles during that time, reaching the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons in Chicago and earning First-Team All-Pro honors with the Bears in 2018.

Mack has four seasons remaining on his contract with the Bears after restructuring the deal following the 2018 season. While his 2021 cap hit will be $14.6 million, his 2022 cap hit will be more than $30 million, paving the way for an interesting decision for the Bears.