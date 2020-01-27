Packers Twitter Account Apparently Compromised Day After Bears’ Account Was Hacked

A day after the Twitter account of the Chicago Bears was hacked, it now appears that their bitter rival has been met with the same fate.

On Monday afternoon, a group calling itself “OurMine” changed the Green Bay Packers’ Twitter avatar and posted a tweet to the account.

“Hi, we’re back,” the message read. “We are here to show people that everything is hackable.”

The message is similar to the one posted to the Bears’ Twitter account Sunday, as the account remained compromised for several hours.

The Packers’ account was compromised just after 1 p.m. Monday.