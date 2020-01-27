Green Bay Packers

Packers Twitter Account Apparently Compromised Day After Bears’ Account Was Hacked

It appears the same group was responsible for both incidents

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears line up for a field goal during a game at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A day after the Twitter account of the Chicago Bears was hacked, it now appears that their bitter rival has been met with the same fate.

On Monday afternoon, a group calling itself “OurMine” changed the Green Bay Packers’ Twitter avatar and posted a tweet to the account.

“Hi, we’re back,” the message read. “We are here to show people that everything is hackable.”

The message is similar to the one posted to the Bears’ Twitter account Sunday, as the account remained compromised for several hours.

The Packers’ account was compromised just after 1 p.m. Monday.

