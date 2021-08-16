NFL Top 100: Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson Makes Cut for 2nd Straight Year

The NFL is in the process of revealing the top 100 players in the league, as voted on by the players themselves, and through 60 names, one Chicago Bears player has made it onto the list.

That player is wide receiver Allen Robinson, who checked into the number 87 spot on this year’s rankings.

Robinson, who moved up six spots in this year’s ranking, notched 102 receptions last season, good for sixth in the NFL, and picked up 1,250 receiving yards, giving him back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 yards gained.

In 45 career games with the Bears, Robinson has 255 catches for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Bears opted to use their franchise tag on Robinson this offseason, but the team was unable to come to an agreement with the receiver on a long-term deal.

Only two Bears players made the cut in the top 100 last season, with linebacker Khalil Mack checking in at number 19 in the player survey. Robinson was ranked number 93 a season ago.

So far the league has made it through the number 41 slot, with the remaining 40 players to be named later this week.