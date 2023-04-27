Louis Riddick: Darnell Wright Could Be ‘Best Player in the Draft'

ESPN analyst: Darnell Wright could be 'best player in the draft' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears selected Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle out of Tennessee.

Wright, a three-year player at Tennessee, played in 15 games and logged 892 snaps, allowing zero sacks and eight pressures. The Bears selected Wright after trading down one pick with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a 2024 third-rounder from the deal.

One former NFL scout and ESPN analyst, Louis Riddick, raved about Wright on the ESPN broadcast of the draft, saying "(He) has the ability to be the best player in this draft."

ESPN's Louis Riddick on new Bears tackle Darnell Wright: "Has the ability to be the best player in this draft." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 28, 2023

The Bears got a good one in Wright. He is a behemoth at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds. Yet, he is an athletic, mobile tackle, running the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (5.01s) amongst all other prospective NFL offensive linemen.

He will slot in immediately at right tackle, opposite Braxton Jones, who started all 17 games at left tackle last season. They passed on the opportunity to draft Jalen Carter and satiated their biggest need on the laundry list.

