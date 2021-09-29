Justin Fields Practices in Full, Andy Dalton Limited as Bears' Quarterback Drama Continues

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after suffering a thumb injury during Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, while Andy Dalton was a limited participant with a knee injury.

The drama surrounding the Bears’ quarterback situation will likely persist throughout the week after a rough performance by Fields and the rest of the team’s offense on Sunday. The team managed just 47 yards of offense against the Browns, the second-fewest in a game since 1940, and Fields completed just six passes.

Head coach Matt Nagy has declined to name a starting quarterback for the team’s Week 4 showdown with the Detroit Lions. Nagy has said that Dalton would take back his role as the team’s starter once he heals from the knee injury he suffered against the Bengals, and he was back on the practice field in a limited capacity Wednesday.

If Dalton and Fields aren’t able to play Sunday, then Nick Foles would be the team’s starter.

Several other Bears players missed practice with injuries, including linebacker Khalil Mack, who suffered a foot injury during Sunday’s game. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. both missed practice due to hamstring injuries.

Defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, who has missed the team’s first three games of the season, was limited in practice Wednesday with a knee ailment, as was wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is dealing with a groin issue.

Tight ends Jimmy Graham (rest day) and Jesse James (personal) both missed practice for Chicago.