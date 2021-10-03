Justin Fields, Bears' Rushing Attack Shine in Divisional Win Over Lions

Justin Fields threw for 209 yards, and David Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions 24-14 at Soldier Field Sunday.

Montgomery left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent knee injury, but the Bears have not made any official announcements on his condition.

Fields, who struggled badly and only completed six passes in a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, bounced back and went 11-for-17 for 209 yards, making several long completions to Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney as he picked up his first win as an NFL starting quarterback.

The Bears won the opening coin toss and elected to receive the ball, marking just the second time that they’ve done that in head coach Matt Nagy’s tenure, and the team’s offense responded in a big way, putting together a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Montgomery ran for 31 yards on the drive, including the final four yards to score the touchdown and put the Bears in front by a 7-0 margin.

On the Bears’ second drive, Fields’ arm was on full display, as he threw a bomb down the field to Darnell Mooney, who collected the pass and secured a 64-yard gain for Chicago.

Four plays later, Montgomery scored again, rushing for nine yards and a score to open the second quarter, putting Chicago ahead by 14 points.

The two teams exchanged unsuccessful drives through the remainder of the first half, and the Bears broke the stalemate with a scoring drive to open the second half. After two straight long completions to Allen Robinson and Mooney, Fields handed the ball off to Damien Williams, who scored from four yards out to extend Chicago’s lead to 21-0.

The Lions were not done however, putting together a six-play, 44-yard touchdown drive. Goff found Kalif Raymond for a four-yard score, making it a 21-7 game with three minutes to go in the third quarter.

After a Bears field goal, the Lions scored again, with Raymond once again doing the honors on a 25-yard touchdown catch up the middle of the field, pulling Detroit within 10 points with 11 minutes to go.

The Bears’ offense continued to struggle in the fourth quarter, but Detroit couldn’t take advantage on an 11-play drive. On 4th-and-1, the Lions opted to go for the first down, and Goff’s pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown fell incomplete, leaving the Bears to try to finish off the clock with less than five minutes to go in the game.

The Bears were set to punt the ball back to the Lions with less than two minutes remaining in the game, but the Lions committed an offsides penalty on the punt, giving the Bears back the football and allowing Fields to take a couple of knees to end the game.

The Bears will next head to Las Vegas to take on the unbeaten Raiders in Week 5.