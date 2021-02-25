Deshaun Watson, Rusell Wilson Get Bears Recruitment Pitch From Tarik Cohen

Tarik Cohen takes over as Bears' recruiter for Watson, Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Has Tarik Cohen replaced Cordarrelle Patterson as the Bears Chief Recruiting Officer? That might be the case, as Cohen hopped on Twitter immediately after Adam Schefter reported that the Bears were included on Russell Wilson’s short list in case the Seahawks decided to trade him.

@DangeRussWilson you called bro ? — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

But why stop there? Only one minute after hitting up Wilson, Cohen tried to work his magic on Deshaun Watson too.

@deshaunwatson pull up gang , ion think nobody got number 4 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

For what it’s worth, Cohen’s right. No one wears No. 4 for the Bears right now. Most recently Chase Daniel wore it, and the best to ever wear No. 4 for the Bears was Jim Harbaugh over 25 years ago. They’d probably both be cool with Watson taking it over though.

And for all who think this Twitter recruiting is silly, Cohen has a simple message for you:

Man I’m shooting my shot from here on out lmao — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

