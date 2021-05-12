Chicago Bears 2021 Schedule: What We Know So Far

The Chicago Bears will officially release their 2021 schedule on Wednesday night, and we've already gotten reports of a good number of matchups from a wide variety of sources.

The one game that has been made official is the Week 1 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, which will air on NBC's Sunday Night Football. The Bears will travel to SoFi Stadium for the second consecutive season for the game, which is the first of at least four nationally televised games that the team could be playing.

The Bears will reportedly appear on Monday Night Football twice, once against the Pittsburgh Steelers (per 670 the Score's Danny Parkins) and against the Minnesota Vikings, per Viking Territory's Rick Sosa).

Here's what we know about the schedule so far:

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams (NBC’s Sunday Night Football)

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5: at Las Vegas Raiders (per Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs)

Week 6:

Week 7: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (per ESPN’s Carmen DeFalco)

Week 8:

Week 9: at Pittsburgh Steelers (per 670 the Score’s Danny Parkins); game expected to be a Monday Night Football contest

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: at Detroit Lions (per Bleacher Report); game expected to be played on Thanksgiving

Week 13:

Week 14: at Green Bay Packers (per WDUZ’s Marques Eversoll)

Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings (per Viking Territory’s Rick Sosa); game expected to be a Monday Night Football contest

Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks (per Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs)

Week 17: vs. New York Giants (per Big Blue United)

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings (per Viking Territory’s Rick Sosa)