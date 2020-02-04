Bears Will Play Jaguars in Florida, Not London, Next Season

Chicago Bears fans hoping the team would make a trip to London for a second straight season were dealt a blow on Tuesday, as at least one of their 2020 road games will be played stateside.

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced an ambitious plan to play back-to-back home games at London’s Wembley Stadium next season. The Jaguars, who have played a home game in London each season since 2013, said in a press release that their home games against the Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be played in Florida.

The opponents Jacksonville will welcome to London remain to be decided.

The Jaguars’ announcement doesn’t necessarily close the door on the Bears returning to London in 2020, but it removes their one built-in opponent that was guaranteed to play games in the United Kingdom.

The Bears also have non-divisional road games next season against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL is expected to announce two more games to be played at London’s Tottenham Stadium, home of Tottenham Hotspur.