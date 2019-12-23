Bears’ 2020 Opponents Officially Set

After Sunday’s blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears fans are likely looking ahead to the 2020, and thanks to the results of this weekend’s games, we now know every team the Monsters of the Midway will face next year.

The final piece to the puzzle settled into place on Sunday afternoon when the New York Giants beat the Washington Redskins in a shootout game in the nation’s capital. The Giants’ win locks them into third place in the NFC East, meaning that they will travel to Chicago and play the Bears next season after Chicago finished in third place in the NFC North.

Previously the Bears had locked into a 2020 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, as they will travel to California for a game at the new SoFi Stadium next season. The 2020 campaign will mark the third consecutive year that the two teams have played against one another, with each team winning one of the previous two meetings.

Here are the Bears’ 2020 home opponents:

Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, New York Giants, Tampa Bay

The Bears will play their usual three games against the NFC North and will welcome teams from the AFC South and NFC South to Soldier Field next season. The fifth non-divisional matchup is against the Giants, who finished in third in the NFC East.

Here are the Bears’ 2020 road opponents:

Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee

For the first time since 2012 the Bears will travel to Nashville for a game when they take on the Titans. The Bears will likely head to Jacksonville for their game against the Jaguars, but it’s possible they could be sent to London for a second consecutive year as the Jaguars have played one game overseas in each of the last seven seasons.

The Bears will also travel to Atlanta to play in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time ever, taking on the Falcons in Georgia’s capital. They will also play a game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the new venue will open for the 2020 campaign.

The NFL’s schedule is expected to be released in the spring of 2020.