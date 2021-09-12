Bears vs. Rams: Eddie Goldman Out, Khalil Mack in for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago Bears will be without one of their key players on defense Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, but they did get good news on the inactive front, as both Khalil Mack and Darnell Mooney will suit up for the game.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who sat out last season due to COVID concerns, will not play against the Rams. Goldman suffered an injury during practice this week, and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report Friday. He did not travel with the team to Los Angeles.

Seven of the eight Bears players who were listed as questionable for the game will suit up on Sunday, including linebacker Mack, who was dealing with a groin injury, and wide receiver Mooney, who was a full participant in practice Friday after dealing with a back ailment.

Both linebacker Robert Quinn and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. were listed as questionable with back ailments, but both will suit up for the Bears.

Safety Deon Bush will play, as will fellow safety Eddie Jackson. Both were listed as questionable, but both participated in all three Bears practices this week.

Long-snapper Pat Scales, questionable with an ankle injury, will also play.

JP Holtz will be active for the Bears. He appeared in 30 games over two seasons with Chicago, with seven catches for 91 yards in those games.

Jesper Horsted will be inactive for the Bears for the game, leaving them with four tight ends active for the contest.

Quarterback Nick Foles, unsurprisingly, will be inactive, meaning that Justin Fields will serve as Andy Dalton’s backup in the game.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman will be inactive, as will linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, who was limited in the first two practices of the week but was a full participant Friday as he dealt with a shoulder injury.

Offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons and cornerback Duke Shelley round out the inactives for the Bears.