Bears Sign WR Damiere Byrd to Contract

The Chicago Bears added another potential weapon to their offense on Tuesday, signing wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a contract.

Byrd appeared in all 16 games for the New England Patriots last season, with a career high 47 catches for 604 yards and a touchdown. He also has some punt return experience in his career, returning 11 punts for the Carolina Panthers in 2018, but has only been used sparingly in a return role since then, with two attempted returns last season with the Patriots.

The wide out is the latest addition for the Bears to their wide receiver group, as the team also picked up Dazz Newsome in the sixth round of the NFL Draft over the weekend. Newsome had 54 catches for 684 yards and six touchdowns for the North Carolina Tar Heels last season, and figures to be firmly in the mix as a slot option for the Bears.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears added Marquise Goodwin to the mix. The former San Francisco 49ers receiver last played in 2019, with 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown to his credit.