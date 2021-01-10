Bears-Saints Broadcast on Nickelodeon Draws Rave Reviews From Fans

The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints are focused on their NFC Wild Card matchup on the field, but fans are seemingly enjoying the battle as it is broadcast in a decidedly non-traditional way on Nickelodeon.

The children’s TV network is broadcasting the game along with CBS, complete with a unique announcing crew that includes Noah Eagle – son of NFL broadcaster Ian Eagle – and former NFL star Nate Burleson. Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin are also participating in the live broadcast of the game.

The broadcast, which led off with a SpongeBob Squarepants “pregame show,” made changes to plenty of conventional NFL broadcasting customs, including the first down lines on the field, which are stylized with Nickelodeon colors:

The NFL on Nickelodeon



What a start to 2021. pic.twitter.com/kOAeOS1yaU — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 10, 2021

The broadcast made it a point to reference a slew of shows, including “SpongeBob Squarepants,” “Hey Arnold!” and others:

keep your eyes on these guys pic.twitter.com/j3Rjh3fW8D — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 10, 2021

When Michael Thomas scored the first touchdown of the game for the Saints, the network’s broadcast deployed the virtual “slime cannons” for the celebration:

MICHAEL THOMAS IN THE SLIME ZONE



pic.twitter.com/pCkE118SPJ — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2021

Fans, needless to say, are enjoying the broadcast a lot:

Sean Payton and Matt Nagy shouldn't be allowed to throw a challenge flag unless they find it in here first. @Nickelodeon #NFL pic.twitter.com/MMaRLsDUdl — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 10, 2021

The Nickelodeon NFL broadcast is going all out with their graphics 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZjJXVtCHVz — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 10, 2021

This is just great. NFL on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/uIpEXdFz9S — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2021

The Nickelodeon broadcast is the best thing the @nfl has ever done — Nick (@_ndenardo13) January 10, 2021