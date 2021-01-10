Bears-Saints Broadcast on Nickelodeon Draws Rave Reviews From Fans

The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints are focused on their NFC Wild Card matchup on the field, but fans are seemingly enjoying the battle as it is broadcast in a decidedly non-traditional way on Nickelodeon.
The children’s TV network is broadcasting the game along with CBS, complete with a unique announcing crew that includes Noah Eagle – son of NFL broadcaster Ian Eagle – and former NFL star Nate Burleson. Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin are also participating in the live broadcast of the game.
The broadcast, which led off with a SpongeBob Squarepants “pregame show,” made changes to plenty of conventional NFL broadcasting customs, including the first down lines on the field, which are stylized with Nickelodeon colors:
The broadcast made it a point to reference a slew of shows, including “SpongeBob Squarepants,” “Hey Arnold!” and others:
When Michael Thomas scored the first touchdown of the game for the Saints, the network’s broadcast deployed the virtual “slime cannons” for the celebration:
Fans, needless to say, are enjoying the broadcast a lot: