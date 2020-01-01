Matt Nagy

Bears Reportedly Hire Juan Castillo to Coaching Staff

Castillo and Bears head coach Matt Nagy worked together in Philadelphia

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 27: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet sits on the bench prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers at Soldier Field on October 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

It took less than a day for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy to add to his staff, as the team has reportedly hired Juan Castillo as their new offensive line coach.

The move comes a day after the Bears fired four of their offensive coaches, including offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. The news of Castillo’s hire was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

Castillo and Nagy are familiar with one another from their time in Philadelphia, where they both worked under Andy Reid. Castillo coached with the Eagles in a variety of roles for 17 years, including as the team’s offensive line coach from 1998 to 2010.

Most recently Castillo served as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bears have several hires left to make, as the team will need to replace their offensive coordinator, as Mark Helfrich was fired on Tuesday. The team also fired tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coordinator Brock Olivo.

