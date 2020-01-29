Mitchell Trubisky

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Reportedly Underwent Surgery on Left Shoulder

According to the report, Trubisky underwent surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder

Mitchell Trubisky runs in a game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 5th.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears scrambles against the defense of outside linebacker Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

After suffering an injury during the regular season, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reportedly underwent surgery to repair the damage shortly after the season concluded.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson, Trubisky underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder shortly after the regular season ended:

According to Dickerson, the timetable on recovery from the surgery is just a few months, and Trubisky will in all likelihood be ready for offseason training activities with the team.

Trubisky suffered an injury to his left shoulder during a Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. He missed the team’s next game against the Oakland Raiders, but returned after the bye week against the New Orleans Saints, starting the remaining 11 regular season games.

