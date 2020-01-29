Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Reportedly Underwent Surgery on Left Shoulder

After suffering an injury during the regular season, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reportedly underwent surgery to repair the damage shortly after the season concluded.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson, Trubisky underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder shortly after the regular season ended:

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky underwent surgery to repair the partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. The typical recovery time for a minor procedure such as this is a couple of months. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) January 29, 2020

According to Dickerson, the timetable on recovery from the surgery is just a few months, and Trubisky will in all likelihood be ready for offseason training activities with the team.

Trubisky suffered an injury to his left shoulder during a Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. He missed the team’s next game against the Oakland Raiders, but returned after the bye week against the New Orleans Saints, starting the remaining 11 regular season games.