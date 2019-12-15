Bears Playoff Update: Chicago Needs Help to Stay Alive Sunday

The Chicago Bears are still on the outside looking in as they try to make the playoffs for a second straight year, but they can help their cause on Sunday when they visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Bears currently sit at 7-6 on the season, but even with an above-.500 record, they still face an incredibly tough road to reach the postseason. According to FiveThirtyEight’s NFL predictions, the Bears have a two percent chance of reaching the postseason with three games to go in the regular season, and they will need some help if they are going to play in January.

Where Things Stand:

The Bears are currently two games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC with three games to play, as the Minnesota Vikings currently hold that spot with a 9-4 record on the year.

The Bears also trail the Los Angeles Rams in the pursuit of that playoff spot, as the Rams hold an 8-5 record on the season.

The Challenge Facing Chicago:

The Bears do hold a tiebreaker over the Vikings in the standings, but would have to make up two games in their final three contests of the regular season.

Fortunately for Chicago, they do have one game remaining against the Vikings in Week 17, but they would have to win out and the Vikings would have to lose one of their other two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers for the Bears to have any chance at passing their NFC North rivals.

As for the Rams, the Bears would also need them to lose two of their final three games, as the Rams hold a tiebreaker over Chicago thanks to a win earlier this season.

Remaining Schedules:

The Bears have a tough schedule down the stretch, with three games remaining against teams currently in playoff spots. The Packers currently own the top spot in the NFC North, while the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears’ Week 16 opponent, have already clinched a playoff spot and are looking to wrap up an AFC West division championship.

The Rams also play a pair of division leaders, with road games against the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in Weeks 15 and 16 respectively, but their final game of the season is against the lowly Arizona Cardinals, whom the Rams defeated by a 34-7 margin in their most recent meeting.

Finally, the Vikings have a road game against the Chargers in Week 15, followed by home games against the Packers and Bears to finish up the season.